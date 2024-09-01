Russell Henley shoots course-record 62 in final round of TOUR Championship
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
ATLANTA – Russell Henley chipped in for eagle at the par-5 18th hole to shoot 9-under 62, a new course record at the renovated East Lake Golf Club on Sunday.
Henley shot 31-31 to nab the record, which reset after the recent restoration by Andrew Green. Zach Johnson held the previous course record (60, 2007 TOUR Championship).
It was an emphatic finish to a resurgent season for Henley, a likely U.S. Presidents Cup Team captain’s pick. He began the week ninth in the Presidents Cup standings. Henley is in line for a career-best finish in the FedExCup, though his exact finish won’t be known until the leaders wrap up Sunday. When he signed his scorecard, he sat in fourth alone at 19-under. Henley’s best FedExCup finish is 13th (2016-17). It is almost certainly going to be Henley’s seventh top-10 this season, also a career-high.
The Georgia Bulldog carded eight birdies, one bogey and the closing eagle. Henley needed just 21 putts to set the course record.
Henley began the day with three pars, before holing a 25-foot birdie on the fourth and sticking two approaches inside five feet for birdie on the next three holes. He dropped a shot at the par-4 10th but responded with a flurry of birdies coming in, including a 32-foot birdie from off the green at the 13th. He chipped in at the last hole, pitching his shot over the left greenside bunkers and letting it ride a slope down to the hole.