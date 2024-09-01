Russell Henley shoots course-record 62 in final round of TOUR Championship

It was an emphatic finish to a resurgent season for Henley, a likely U.S. Presidents Cup Team captain’s pick. He began the week ninth in the Presidents Cup standings. Henley is in line for a career-best finish in the FedExCup, though his exact finish won’t be known until the leaders wrap up Sunday. When he signed his scorecard, he sat in fourth alone at 19-under. Henley’s best FedExCup finish is 13th (2016-17). It is almost certainly going to be Henley’s seventh top-10 this season, also a career-high.