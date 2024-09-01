Collin Morikawa finds silver lining as runner-up at TOUR Championship

The lead ballooned as high as seven shots after two holes. At that moment, Scheffler’s coronation seemed imminent. Might as well stop the tournament at the turn, nobody was catching Scheffler. But Morikawa cut it to as few as two after eight holes, bouncing back from an early bogey with three birdies. In the final pairing with Scheffler, Morikawa birdied Nos. 4 and 6, while Scheffer played the same stretch in 1-over. Morikawa capitalized when Scheffler made another bogey at the par-4 eighth that featured a shanked bunker shot. He watched Scheffler’s par putt lip out, then drained a birdie putt on top of him to cut the deficit to two.