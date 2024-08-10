Wyndham Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
After significant weather delays due to Tropical Storm Debby, the opening round of the Wyndham Championship was postponed until Friday morning. Play was suspended for darkness at 8:12 p.m. ET, and the remaining groups teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Round 2 tee times began at 8:40 a.m. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, and for players on or around the FedExCup bubble, Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, offers a last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.
Beau Hossler took the lead with an opening-round 10-under 60 at Sedgefield. Billy Horschel and Nick Taylor, who finished their rounds Saturday morning after a delay due to wet conditions, remain close behind, with Horschel at 8-under and Taylor at 7-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert: Tune in this weekend to "One Shot Away," airing Saturday on CBS:
- "One Shot Away": Season 5, Ep. 5
- Tune in Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS for the fifth episode in PGA TOUR's latest docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, episode five focuses on the return of veteran Kevin Roy and behind-the-scenes moments at home with his family. South African Aldrich Potgieter goes on a fishing adventure on the golf course.
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main Feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups
Marquee groups:
- 9:13 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel
Featured groups:
- 9:24 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley
- 9:35 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Riley
Featured holes:
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)