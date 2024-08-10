Wyndham Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

After significant weather delays due to Tropical Storm Debby, the opening round of the Wyndham Championship was postponed until Friday morning. Play was suspended for darkness at 8:12 p.m. ET, and the remaining groups teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Round 2 tee times began at 8:40 a.m. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, and for players on or around the FedExCup bubble, Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, offers a last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.