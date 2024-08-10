PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Wyndham Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    After significant weather delays due to Tropical Storm Debby, the opening round of the Wyndham Championship was postponed until Friday morning. Play was suspended for darkness at 8:12 p.m. ET, and the remaining groups teed off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Round 2 tee times began at 8:40 a.m. The Wyndham marks the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, and for players on or around the FedExCup bubble, Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, offers a last chance to make the FedExCup Playoffs.

    Beau Hossler took the lead with an opening-round 10-under 60 at Sedgefield. Billy Horschel and Nick Taylor, who finished their rounds Saturday morning after a delay due to wet conditions, remain close behind, with Horschel at 8-under and Taylor at 7-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Special programming alert: Tune in this weekend to "One Shot Away," airing Saturday on CBS:

    • "One Shot Away": Season 5, Ep. 5
      • Tune in Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS for the fifth episode in PGA TOUR's latest docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, episode five focuses on the return of veteran Kevin Roy and behind-the-scenes moments at home with his family. South African Aldrich Potgieter goes on a fishing adventure on the golf course.

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main Feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudioRadio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Featured Groups

    Marquee groups:

    • 9:13 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel

    Featured groups:

    • 9:24 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley
    • 9:35 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Riley

    Featured holes:

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Beau Hossler shoots 10-under 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in rain-delayed Wyndham Championship

    Ahead of three-week broadcast run, Kevin Kisner stays competitive at Wyndham Championship

    After losing to son for first time, Matt Kuchar looks to extend FedExCup Playoffs streak

    FedExCup update: Iron shaft switch propels Beau Hossler to first-round 60, move into top 70 at Wyndham Championship

    Wyndham Championship weather: Tropical Storm Debby bringing rain for FedExCup Regular Season finale

    Purse breakdown: Wyndham Championship

    See who qualified for Wyndham Championship in 8-for-2 playoff

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.