Payne Stewart Award hits home for Brandt Snedeker

“So I stayed with her one summer in West Plains, Missouri, a little town outside Springfield, and she got me playing. I came home and just fell in love with it and made my dad take me on the weekends and kind of grew from there. Just through that one little act of giving me a set of golf clubs and that one interaction she had with Payne's dad kind of started this whole process. It's kind of cool now to see it 37 years later to be sitting here in front of you with that award means tons to me.”