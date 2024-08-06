Brandt Snedeker honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company

Snedeker has chosen to direct funds to the Snedeker Foundation. For more than a decade, the organization has focused its efforts on supporting youth initiatives on both the social and athletic fronts across Middle Tennessee. Our Kids, one of the Foundation’s most prominent initiatives, provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling services in response to concerns of child sexual abuse. Our Kids is one of the largest clinics of its kind in the country, with eight team members providing free 24/7 coverage to 47 counties in Middle Tennessee. Since 1987, Our Kids has evaluated more than 30,000 children with 65 percent of them being age 7 or younger.