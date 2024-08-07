Goal-driven Akshay Bhatia aims high with Presidents Cup next in his sights

He has validated those words, winning on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour and earning PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership with a runner-up at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open, which led to his first TOUR title at the Barracuda Championship later that summer. The bespectacled Carolinian relishes the word “adversity” and draws energy from overcoming a challenge. At the Barracuda, that meant overcoming the altitude that would seemingly be unfit for his low, curvy ball flight. He found the winner’s circle anyways. (Among other examples: his Korn Ferry Tour win came three weeks after dislocating his shoulder while playing pickleball, and he outlasted Denny McCarthy in a Valero Texas Open playoff after again throwing out his shoulder while fist-pumping a birdie on the 72nd hole to force overtime.)