Tiger Woods arrives at Royal Troon for The 152nd Open Championship

Woods’ 1997 debut at Royal Troon came as Tiger-mania was quickly building to its crescendo, three months after he earned his first major title by 12 strokes at the Masters. After opening rounds of 72-74 at the 1997 Open Championship, he raced up the board with a third-round 64 to move inside the leaderboard’s top 10, but he slowed to a final-round 74 that included a triple bogey on the famed “Postage Stamp” – the short par-3 eighth hole. He finished 12 strokes behind winner Justin Leonard.