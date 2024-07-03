The Five: Meet rookies vying for Rookie of the Year honors

Knapp had another chance to win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson but shot 70 in the final round to drop to eighth. But he’s proven hot and cold through much of the season. That showing in Texas was his most recent top-30 finish. Still 44th in the FedExCup, Knapp projects to make the Playoffs and give Pavon a run for the top rookie in the standings. He will need a few more results to challenge Pavon, but Knapp’s promise is captivating.