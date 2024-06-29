5H AGO
Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Rocket Mortgage Classic concludes Sunday from Michigan at the historic Detroit Golf Club.
Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai will duel in the final pairing after matching 68s on Saturday gave them a share of the lead at 17-under par. The Camerons are hot on their heels, with Cameron Young and Cam Davis both just a stroke back at 16-under. Sam Stevens and Erik van Rooyen sit two back, with Florida State University amateur Luke Clanton in the mix at 14-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alert: Tune in Sunday at noon on CBS for "PGA TOUR Originals: THE JOHN SHIPPEN"
- "THE JOHN SHIPPEN," hosted by Shasta Averyhardt and Doug Smith, showcases top Black men’s and women’s golf amateurs and professionals vying for exemptions into LPGA and PGA TOUR tournaments. We'll go inside the ropes and meet the golfers helping to shape the future of the game.
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Spanish-language main feed: Primary tournament coverage presented in Spanish featuring the best action from across the course
- Spanish-language featured group: PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups presented in Spanish
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee groups
- 9:15 a.m. ET: Nico Echavarria, Mark Hubbard
- 12:25 p.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Dylan Wu
Featured groups
- 8:20 a.m. ET: Peter Malnati, Zach Johnson
- 9:35 a.m. ET: Ben Griffin, Nate Lashley
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 5)
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.