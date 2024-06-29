Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai will duel in the final pairing after matching 68s on Saturday gave them a share of the lead at 17-under par. The Camerons are hot on their heels, with Cameron Young and Cam Davis both just a stroke back at 16-under. Sam Stevens and Erik van Rooyen sit two back, with Florida State University amateur Luke Clanton in the mix at 14-under.