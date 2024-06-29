Chasing Camerons: Cameron Young, Cam Davis look to hunt leaders Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Detroit Golf Club is the kind of track that oozes old-school cool and if you’ve got a solid strategy to navigate the Donald Ross beauty, then, well, you should be off to the races.
For Cam Davis and Cameron Young, leaning on some strong experience at the host venue of the Rocket Mortgage Classic has meant that through 54 holes they’ve firmly put themselves in the mix once again.
Davis shot a 6-under 66 Saturday while Young shot a 5-under 67 Saturday. The duo trail Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai by just one heading into Sunday’s finale.
Davis won this championship in 2021 while Young finished runner-up in 2022.
Davis, who hasn’t notched a top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR yet this season, got off to a blistering start, birdieng three of his first four holes. He added circles on the par-3 15th and the par-4 finisher to get into the house with a bogey-free 66.
Cam Davis cards back-to-back birdies on No. 2 at Rocket Mortgage
The Australian said the closing birdie on No. 18 meant there would be some “extra good vibes” heading into the finale, as he looks for his second win on TOUR.
“For as much time I spent this morning doing nothing, I got things going pretty quickly at the beginning of the round, which kind of really settled me down,” Davis said with a smile. “I played a lot of really solid golf. I think everyone's going to find it difficult to make putts out there at the moment. I made a couple early, which was nice to kind of not feel like I had to really push hard.”
Young bogeyed the par-5 fourth but rallied with three birdies in his final five holes to hold his spot on the leaderboard from Friday into Saturday. Young has five top-10s on the season including a tie for ninth at the Travelers Championship last week.
Cameron Young cards back-to-back birdies on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
He said he was most impressed with his run of pars on Nos. 10-12 kept his round going.
“I could have very easily gone back to even right there and made a few really nice strokes in a row ... so I was proud of the way I did that,” Young said. “Then to know there’s some scoring holes ahead of me, I took advantage of a couple of them coming in.”
Young is 10th on the PGA TOUR in Total Driving this season and his solid effort off the tee has continued this week in Detroit, as he sits fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. He said his gameplan for Sunday is simple, since he’ll need to come from behind to win for the first time on TOUR, he’s just aiming to shoot another low score.
“I feel like I've been playing well and I'm just excited to have a chance to win,” Young said. “I haven't had that many this year, so I feel like my game's in a good spot and mentally I’m in a really nice place, so I’m just excited to come out and play.”
There have been two playoffs in the last three years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and we’re set for another tight finish in Detroit Sunday.
“I turned in a really good scorecard,” said Davis, the 2021 winner who emerged victorious from a three-man playoff. “I'm very happy with my work today and looking forward to tomorrow.”