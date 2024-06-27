In-form Tom Kim seeks to end nine-week run on winning note at Rocket Mortgage Classic

“I felt like I've learned a lot more from my failures, or not failures but like tough weeks and like runner-up finishes because I feel like there's just so much more to gain," Kim said. "Only one guy wins the trophy and everyone else goes home. Victories are so much fun, that's why you play golf, to lift up some trophies. I had 24 birdies and two bogeys and the two bogeys came from two three-putts. Man, if I could save one of those shots, I win the golf tournament by one. I feel there's so much more to gain when you have weeks like that. It's a positive week, but you always look at it as OK, how can I do better. You feed off so much and I think that's how you keep adding up good weeks and adding up your successes and leads to winning big golf tournaments.”