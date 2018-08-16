20M AGO
59: Golf's magic number
There have been 13 sub-60 rounds shot in PGA TOUR history. Twelve have been 59s, and Jim Furyk has the only 58 on the PGA TOUR. Furyk is also one of the players to record a 59.
58
|Name
|Score
|Course
|Event
|Round
|Finish
|Comment
|Jim Furyk
|27-31
|TPC River Highlands (par 70)
|2016 Travelers Championship
|Final
|T5
|One eagle, 10 birdies. Hole-out eagle on the par-4 third hole. Made seven consecutive birdies on Nos. 6-12.
59
|Name
|Score
|Course
|Event
|Round
|Finish
|Comment
|Cameron Young
|28-31
|TPC River Highlands
|2024 Travelers Championship
|Third
|TBD
|Two eagles, including a 142-yard eagle hole-out, with 9-foot par putt on 18th to seal the deal.
|Scottie Scheffler
|30-29
|TPC Boston
|2020 THE NORTHERN TRUST
|Second
|T4
|Had six birdies on both sides to become the second player to card a 59 in the FedExCup Playoffs.
|Kevin Chappell
|28-31
|Old White TPC
|2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
|Second
|T47
|Tied the PGA TOUR record with nine consecutive birdies after starting the day with a par on No. 10. Made 11 birdies in total and didn't card a bogey.
|Brandt Snedeker
|32-27
|Sedgefield CC (par 70)
|2018 Wyndham Championship
|First
|Won
|Ten birdies, one eagle, one bogey. Started on back nine. Only the third time in TOUR history a player has shot a sub-60 score with a bogey.
|Adam Hadwin
|29-30
|La Quinta CC (par 72)
|2017 CareerBuilder Challenge
|Third
|2nd
|Thirteen birdies. Made six consecutive birdies on the front nine and five straight on the back nine. Made a 4-foot par putt on the 18th hole.
|Justin Thomas
|29-30
|Waialae CC (par 70)
|2017 Sony Open
|First
|Won
|Two eagles, eight birdies, one bogey. Made a 14-foot, 11-inch eagle putt on the ninth hole. Won by seven strokes.
|Jim Furyk
|28-31
|Conway Farms GC (par 71)
|2013 BMW Championship
|Second
|3rd
|One eagle, 11 birdies, one bogey. Made a 3-foot, 3-inch birdie putt on the ninth hole.
|Stuart Appleby
|28-31
|TPC Old White (par 70)
|2010 Greenbrier Classic
|Final
|Won
|One eagle, nine birdies. Made 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win by one
|Paul Goydos
|31-28
|TPC Deere Run (par 70)
|2010 John Deere Classic
|First
|2nd
|Twelve birdies. Made 7-foot putt birdie putt on the 18th hole.
|David Duval
|31-28
|PGA West Palmer Course (par 72)
|1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
|Final
|Won
|One eagle, 11 birdies. Made 6-foot eagle on 18th hole. Won by a stroke.
|Chip Beck
|30-29
|Sunrise GC (par 72)
|1991 Las Vegas Invitational
|Third
|T3
|Thirteen birdies. Began on back nine. Birdied his last three holes, including a 3-footer on the ninth hole.
|Al Geiberger
|29-30
|Colonial CC (par 72)
|1977 Memphis Classic
|Second
|Won
|One eagle, 11 birdies. Began on back nine, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole.