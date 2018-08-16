PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

59: Golf's magic number

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth

    There have been 13 sub-60 rounds shot in PGA TOUR history. Twelve have been 59s, and Jim Furyk has the only 58 on the PGA TOUR. Furyk is also one of the players to record a 59.

    58

    NameScoreCourseEventRoundFinishComment
    Jim Furyk
    		27-31
    		TPC River Highlands (par 70)
    		2016 Travelers Championship
    		Final
    		T5
    		One eagle, 10 birdies. Hole-out eagle on the par-4 third hole. Made seven consecutive birdies on Nos. 6-12.

    59

    NameScoreCourseEventRoundFinishComment
    Cameron Young28-31TPC River Highlands2024 Travelers ChampionshipThirdTBDTwo eagles, including a 142-yard eagle hole-out, with 9-foot par putt on 18th to seal the deal.
    Scottie Scheffler30-29TPC Boston2020 THE NORTHERN TRUSTSecondT4Had six birdies on both sides to become the second player to card a 59 in the FedExCup Playoffs.
    Kevin Chappell28-31Old White TPC2019 A Military Tribute at The GreenbrierSecondT47Tied the PGA TOUR record with nine consecutive birdies after starting the day with a par on No. 10. Made 11 birdies in total and didn't card a bogey.
    Brandt Snedeker32-27Sedgefield CC (par 70)
    		2018 Wyndham Championship
    		First
    		Won
    		Ten birdies, one eagle, one bogey. Started on back nine. Only the third time in TOUR history a player has shot a sub-60 score with a bogey.
    Adam Hadwin29-30La Quinta CC (par 72)
    		2017 CareerBuilder Challenge
    		Third2ndThirteen birdies. Made six consecutive birdies on the front nine and five straight on the back nine. Made a 4-foot par putt on the 18th hole.
    Justin Thomas29-30Waialae CC (par 70)
    		2017 Sony OpenFirstWonTwo eagles, eight birdies, one bogey. Made a 14-foot, 11-inch eagle putt on the ninth hole. Won by seven strokes.
    Jim Furyk28-31Conway Farms GC (par 71)
    		2013 BMW ChampionshipSecond3rdOne eagle, 11 birdies, one bogey. Made a 3-foot, 3-inch birdie putt on the ninth hole.
    Stuart Appleby28-31TPC Old White (par 70)2010 Greenbrier Classic
    		FinalWonOne eagle, nine birdies. Made 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win by one
    Paul Goydos31-28TPC Deere Run (par 70)2010 John Deere ClassicFirst2ndTwelve birdies. Made 7-foot putt birdie putt on the 18th hole.
    David Duval31-28PGA West Palmer Course (par 72)
    		1999 Bob Hope Chrysler ClassicFinalWonOne eagle, 11 birdies. Made 6-foot eagle on 18th hole. Won by a stroke.
    Chip Beck30-29Sunrise GC (par 72)1991 Las Vegas InvitationalThird
    		T3
    		Thirteen birdies. Began on back nine. Birdied his last three holes, including a 3-footer on the ninth hole.
    Al Geiberger29-30Colonial CC (par 72)1977 Memphis ClassicSecondWonOne eagle, 11 birdies. Began on back nine, made an 8-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole.
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.