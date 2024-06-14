Inside the Field: Travelers Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the final Signature Event of the year: the Travelers Championship. The event is once again contested at TPC River Highlands, where New England native Keegan Bradley captured a three-stroke victory last year.
The TOUR's top players will be vying for extra FedExCup points and an elevated purse up for grabs.
A few of the qualifying categories for this year's Travelers Championship include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events).
Scroll below to see the full field and updates.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay
Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sam Burns
Max Homa
Keegan Bradley
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
Sepp Straka
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Tony Finau
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Brian Harman
Sungjae Im
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
Jordan Spieth
Jason Day
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Justin Rose
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (projected through the U.S. Open)
The Aon Next 10 will be finalized at the conclusion of the U.S. Open
Ludvig Åberg
Matthieu Pavon
Thomas Detry
Shane Lowry
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Justin Thomas
Stephan Jaeger
Taylor Pendrith
Will Zalatoris
Robert MacIntyre
Davis Riley
Ben Griffin
Chris Gotterup
Victor Perez
Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Jake Knapp
Peter Malnati
Sponsor exemptions
Michael Thorbjornsen