7H AGO

The Memorial presented by Workday: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Masters champion Scottie Scheffler solidified a four-shot lead with a third-round 71 and sits at 10-under. Defending champion Viktor Hovland fell back after a 5-over 77. A trio of Collin Morikawa, Adam Hadwin and Sepp Straka are tied for second at 6-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Special Programming:

    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry'
      • Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS

    Watch One Shot Away Ep. 3 on CBS | Sunday, June 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET


    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday'
      • Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Featured Groups

    Main Feed

    • 9:20 a.m.: Tom Kim, Cameron Young

    Marquee Groups

    • 9:40 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Cam Davis
    • 11:15 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama

    Featured Groups

    • 10 a.m.: Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
    • 11:05 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
