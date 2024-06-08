7H AGO
The Memorial presented by Workday: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler solidified a four-shot lead with a third-round 71 and sits at 10-under. Defending champion Viktor Hovland fell back after a 5-over 77. A trio of Collin Morikawa, Adam Hadwin and Sepp Straka are tied for second at 6-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Special Programming:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry'
- Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS
Watch One Shot Away Ep. 3 on CBS | Sunday, June 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday'
- Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS
Television:
- Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups
Main Feed
- 9:20 a.m.: Tom Kim, Cameron Young
Marquee Groups
- 9:40 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Cam Davis
- 11:15 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama
Featured Groups
- 10 a.m.: Corey Conners, Nick Taylor
- 11:05 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley
Featured Holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)