PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

RBC Canadian Open: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The final round of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Sunday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Robert MacIntyre leads the field by four strokes after a red-hot stretch coming down the back nine separated him from a crowded pack. MacIntyre played his final five holes 5-under par, including an eagle at the par-5 17th, to head into Sunday 14-under for the week in search of his first PGA TOUR win.

    The chasing pack consists of Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes all at 10-under par. Big names like Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen sit at 9-under, with Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim just in striking distance at 7-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.


    Featured Groups

    Sunday

    Marquee Group

    • 9:25 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Nicolai Højgaard

    Featured Groups

    • 9:45 a.m.: Adam Scott, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    • 11:10 a.m.: Shane Lowry, C.T. Pan

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Robert MacIntyre takes four-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open

    Robert MacIntyre shines at RBC Canadian Open with dad on bag

    Why Joel Dahmen contending at RBC Canadian Open makes perfect sense

    Five things to know: Hamilton Golf and Country Club

    Purse breakdown

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.