RBC Canadian Open: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The final round of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Sunday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
Robert MacIntyre leads the field by four strokes after a red-hot stretch coming down the back nine separated him from a crowded pack. MacIntyre played his final five holes 5-under par, including an eagle at the par-5 17th, to head into Sunday 14-under for the week in search of his first PGA TOUR win.
The chasing pack consists of Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes all at 10-under par. Big names like Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen sit at 9-under, with Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim just in striking distance at 7-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured Groups
Sunday
Marquee Group
- 9:25 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Nicolai Højgaard
Featured Groups
- 9:45 a.m.: Adam Scott, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 11:10 a.m.: Shane Lowry, C.T. Pan
Featured Holes
- Nos. 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)