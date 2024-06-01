Why Joel Dahmen contending at RBC Canadian Open makes perfect sense

“Man, a lot of great times up here,” Dahmen said Friday. “We've all grown up, we all have kids now, it's very different when we get together than it used to be, but we still have a great time … (PGA TOUR Canada) was everything to me. I didn't know anything when I came up here. I was 22 years old, traveling around. I didn't know how to travel. I didn't know how to play a real golf course. Never really played with a cut before, like all those things.