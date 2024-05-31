PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

RBC Canadian Open: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Saturday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Robert MacIntyre surged out to an early lead, becoming the first player to reach double-digits under par with a 66 in the morning wave. His mark was matched in the afternoon by Ryan Fox who posted a scorching 64 to tie the lead at the halfway mark. Fan favorite Joel Dahmen finds himself in solo third at 8-under after a 65 on Friday.

    The top Canadian thus far in the field is Mackenzie Hughes, sitting along with Andrew Novak and David Skinns at 7-under. Last year's runner-up Tommy Fleetwood sits at 3-under, one ahead of Rory McIlroy at 2-under, while the man who bested Fleetwood, Nick Taylor, misses the cut at 3-over.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBS
    • Sunday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: Noon-2:30 p.m.Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Featured groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.


    Featured Groups

    Saturday

    Marquee Group

    • 12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

    Featured Groups

    • 9:50 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Svensson
    • 10:55 a.m. – Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy
    • 2:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Sam Stevens

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
