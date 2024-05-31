RBC Canadian Open: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Saturday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
Robert MacIntyre surged out to an early lead, becoming the first player to reach double-digits under par with a 66 in the morning wave. His mark was matched in the afternoon by Ryan Fox who posted a scorching 64 to tie the lead at the halfway mark. Fan favorite Joel Dahmen finds himself in solo third at 8-under after a 65 on Friday.
The top Canadian thus far in the field is Mackenzie Hughes, sitting along with Andrew Novak and David Skinns at 7-under. Last year's runner-up Tommy Fleetwood sits at 3-under, one ahead of Rory McIlroy at 2-under, while the man who bested Fleetwood, Nick Taylor, misses the cut at 3-over.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBS
- Sunday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: Noon-2:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured Groups
Saturday
Marquee Group
- 12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim
Featured Groups
- 9:50 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Svensson
- 10:55 a.m. – Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy
- 2:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Sam Stevens
Featured Holes
- Nos. 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)