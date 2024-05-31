Hometown kid Mackenzie Hughes shoots 64, moves into mix at RBC Canadian Open

Hughes, 33, has made seven prior starts at the RBC Canadian Open, but he has never seriously contended (his career-best finish, T8 in 2018, was eight off the winning score). That could change this weekend. After a solid if unspectacular 1-under 69 in the opening round, leaving him one stroke inside the projected cut line, he caught fire Friday morning with four birdies and a 79-yard hole-out eagle in his first eight holes, against one bogey. He added a birdie at the first and a 12-foot eagle at the par-5 fourth; he was 8-under through 13 holes at the par-70 Hamilton, suddenly with thoughts of 59 in play. He fell back with bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8 before steadying the ship with an 8-foot par at his final hole.