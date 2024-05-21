PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Thursday from Colonial Country Club. The longest-running host venue among non-majors on the PGA TOUR schedule will have a new look this year after an impressive renovation project. Led by the Texas two-step of Scottie Scheffler and past winner Jordan Spieth, the TOUR’s best are set to tee it up this week in the Lone Star State.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR
