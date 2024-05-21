2H AGO
Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Thursday from Colonial Country Club. The longest-running host venue among non-majors on the PGA TOUR schedule will have a new look this year after an impressive renovation project. Led by the Texas two-step of Scottie Scheffler and past winner Jordan Spieth, the TOUR’s best are set to tee it up this week in the Lone Star State.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.