Braden Shattuck earns low PGA of America pro honors at Valhalla

“This week has been obviously awesome,” said Shattuck, the PGA Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania. “This is the first cut I've made on the PGA TOUR and I just happened to do it in a major. … So it was an amazing week to see what the weekend was like. Shot a good round yesterday, didn't quite finish it up today, but it was awesome, learned a lot, had a lot of fun.”