Two PGA of America professionals make cut at Valhalla
2 Min Read
Jeremy Wells smiles on the 12th tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
One year after Michael Block thrilled fans with his performance in the PGA Championship, two of his peers will be playing the weekend at Valhalla.
Jeremy Wells (69-71) and Braden Shattuck (71-70) both made the 36-hole cut this week, making the tight race for low PGA of America professional honors one of this weekend’s subplots. Both players are appearing in the second PGA Championship of their career, and second in a row.
Wells is the PGA Director of Player Development at Cypress Lake Golf Club in Fort Myers, Florida. The former college player at William & Mary finished T8 in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship to qualify for Valhalla.
Shattuck is the PGA Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania. Winner of the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, Shattuck finished T16 in this year’s event. He played collegiately at the University of Delaware but had to rebuild his swing after a 2019 car accident that resulted in multiple herniated discs.
Both players had strong finishes to advance to the final two rounds. The cut fell at 1-under 141.
Wells shot 69 on Thursday and began his second round with two consecutive birdies to reach 4-under par. He played his next four holes in 5-over, however, but rallied by making three birdies and no bogeys over his next 12 holes.
“Excited to get a couple more days of golf. Really proud,” said Wells. “Just been grinding away for a long time. So to be able to just hang in there is really hard, knowing exactly the scores that are required. Just super proud of the way I hit the ball. I had a really hard stretch yesterday. … I was kind of like in 30-somethingth (place) and an hour later, I'm just toast. Just really happy with how I composed myself. Hung in there.”
Shattuck shot 71 on Thursday and birdied Nos. 11-13 after starting his second round on the 10th hole. He played his next nine holes in 3-over par, though. He made four pars and a birdie over his final five holes of the round, holing a 30-footer for birdie on the par-3 eighth and a 5-footer for par to make the cut on the number.