PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

2024 PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times

2 Min Read

Latest

Tee times for the third round of the 106th PGA Championship are now available.. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Tee times for the third round of the 106th PGA Championship are now available.. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third round of the 106th PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club will begin at 11:28 a.m. ET. Round 3 will feature split tees with players going off in threesomes off of Nos. 1 and 10. The final pairing teeing off hole 1, consisting of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, tee off at 1:40 p.m.

    Some other notable groupings teeing off on the first hole include Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim and Rory McIlroy teeing off at 12:12 p.m. as well as Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Eckroat teeing off at 1:18 p.m.

    The resumption of the PGA Championship's second round was delayed due to heavy fog Saturday morning. The second round was unable to be completed Friday after a delay of 80 minutes because of a fatal accident early Friday morning.

    The cutline settled at 1-under with 78 players making the cut that after it was finalized Saturday morning. Some notables that failed the make the weekend include 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, two-time major champion Jon Rahm and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

    Here are the full tee times for Saturday's third round:

    Tee #1

    11:28 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Max Homa Jordan Spieth

    11:39 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Björk

    11:50 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay

    12:01 p.m.: Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry

    12:12 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy

    12:23 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Alex Noren, Tom Kim

    12:34 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

    12:45 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai

    12:56 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

    1:07 p.m.: Tony Finau, Dean Burmester, Harris English

    1:18 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland

    1:29 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

    1:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

    Tee #10

    11:33 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris

    11:44 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed

    11:55 a.m.: Luke Donald, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley

    12:06 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune, Zac Blair

    12:17 p.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland

    12:28 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Cameron Young, Brian Harman

    12:39 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles

    12:50 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin

    1:01 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, Jeremy Wells

    1:12 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Smith, Talor Gooch

    1:23 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

    1:34 p.m.: Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, Stephan Jaeger

    1:45 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.