2024 PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times

The third round of the 106th PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club will begin at 11:28 a.m. ET. Round 3 will feature split tees with players going off in threesomes off of Nos. 1 and 10. The final pairing teeing off hole 1, consisting of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, tee off at 1:40 p.m.