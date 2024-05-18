2024 PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times
2 Min Read
Tee times for the third round of the 106th PGA Championship are now available.. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third round of the 106th PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club will begin at 11:28 a.m. ET. Round 3 will feature split tees with players going off in threesomes off of Nos. 1 and 10. The final pairing teeing off hole 1, consisting of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, tee off at 1:40 p.m.
Some other notable groupings teeing off on the first hole include Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim and Rory McIlroy teeing off at 12:12 p.m. as well as Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Eckroat teeing off at 1:18 p.m.
The resumption of the PGA Championship's second round was delayed due to heavy fog Saturday morning. The second round was unable to be completed Friday after a delay of 80 minutes because of a fatal accident early Friday morning.
The cutline settled at 1-under with 78 players making the cut that after it was finalized Saturday morning. Some notables that failed the make the weekend include 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, two-time major champion Jon Rahm and 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.
Here are the full tee times for Saturday's third round:
Tee #1
11:28 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Max Homa Jordan Spieth
11:39 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Björk
11:50 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay
12:01 p.m.: Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry
12:12 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy
12:23 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Alex Noren, Tom Kim
12:34 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
12:45 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai
12:56 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
1:07 p.m.: Tony Finau, Dean Burmester, Harris English
1:18 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland
1:29 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard
1:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
Tee #10
11:33 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris
11:44 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed
11:55 a.m.: Luke Donald, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley
12:06 p.m.: Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune, Zac Blair
12:17 p.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland
12:28 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Cameron Young, Brian Harman
12:39 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles
12:50 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin
1:01 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, Jeremy Wells
1:12 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Smith, Talor Gooch
1:23 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
1:34 p.m.: Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, Stephan Jaeger
1:45 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood