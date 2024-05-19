PGA Championship updates: Hovland, Schauffele dueling down stretch at Valhalla
Viktor Hovland plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The leaders are underway for the 106th PGA Championship's final round, with several contenders for the Wanamaker Trophy at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele shared the 54-hole lead at 15 under, with Sahith Theegala one stroke back. Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bryson DeChambeau were two strokes off the pace.
Players are competing in twosomes off No. 1 tee Sunday. The course is gettable (Jordan Smith shot 7-under 64 early Sunday; Tommy Fleetwood shot 6-under 65), and some players might attempt to drive the par-4 13th, as did Alejandro Tosti earlier in the day.
Keep it here for updates from the final round of the 106th PGA Championship, which airs live on CBS from 1-7 p.m. ET.
5:45 p.m.: The birdies are coming in bunches now. Undeterred by Viktor Hovland's charge from two groups ahead, Xander Schauffele stripes a 206-yard approach to 7 feet on the long par-4 12th and converts the birdie. Schauffele reaches 20 under, one clear of Viktor Hovland, who makes back-to-back pars on Nos. 14 and 15.
Hovland's playing partner Bryson DeChambeau stands 18 under, two shots back.
5:25 p.m.: Things continue to heat up at Valhalla. Viktor Hovland drains a 15-foot birdie at the short par-4 13th, taking the solo lead at 19 under. Moments later, Xander Schauffele responds with an 8-foot birdie par-3 11th, regaining a share of the lead.
Playing alongside Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 7-foot birdie at No. 13 to reach 18 under. He remains one stroke off the pace.
• Viktor Hovland -19 (13)
• Xander Schauffele -19 (11)
• Bryson DeChambeau -18 (13)
• Justin Rose -16 (14)
5:10 p.m.: Just like that, chaos has entered the chat.
Moments after Viktor Hovland drains an 8-foot birdie at the par-4 12th, Xander Schauffele fails to get-up-and-down from the back fringe at the par-5 10th. Schauffele misses his 5-footer for par, as he looks to pull it slightly and it lips out on the left side.
Schauffele and Hovland share the lead at 18 under. Bryson DeChambeau, playing the 13th hole, is one shot back.
After four birdies in five holes, Justin Rose now stands solo fourth at 16 under, two shots back. Rose is playing the 14th hole.
4:45 p.m.: Xander Schauffele's putter is hot Sunday at Valhalla, which bodes well for his hopes on the back nine.
Schauffele makes an 11-foot birdie at the par-4 ninth, moving to 19 under for the week. He's two clear of Viktor Hovland and Bryson DeChambeau, who each made birdie at the par-5 10th to reach 17 under. Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose share fourth place at 15 under.
Schauffele is in the driver's seat, chasing his first major title.
4:20 p.m.: Xander Schauffele looks unflappable early in his final round at Valhalla. He gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the par-5 seventh hole, draining an 11-footer, to assume a two-stroke lead. Schauffele stands 18 under, two clear of Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, each playing the ninth hole.
Schauffele's playing partner Collin Morikawa stands solo fourth at 15 under.
4:00 p.m.: After missing the green at the par-4 sixth and a mediocre pitch shot, Xander Schauffele drills a 14-foot par putt to maintain the solo lead. He's 17 under, one clear of Bryson DeChambeau (who fails to take advantage of the par-5 seventh, making par) and Viktor Hovland, who makes a 20-foot birdie at No. 7.
Collin Morikawa and Shane Lowry are two back, with Lee Hodges now just three back after birdies on Nos. 7, 8 and 9.
3:40 p.m.: The Texas wedge is good to Bryson DeChambeau, who drains a 38-foot birdie with putter from right of the par-4 sixth green. DeChambeau now stands solo second at 16 under, one back of Xander Schauffele, who two-putts for par at No. 5.
3:30 p.m.: Xander Schauffele's lead is now two. He gets up-and-down from 54 yards on the short par-4 fourth, pitching to 5 feet and converting. Schauffele is now 17 under, two clear of playing partner Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry (through five) and Bryson DeChambeau (through five).
Sahith Theegala has fallen back to 13 under after bogeys on Nos. 2 and 5.
3:15 p.m.: After a crafty up-and-down from the greenside bunker at the par-4 second, Xander Schauffele stuffs his tee shot to 7 feet at the par-3 third but can't convert. He stays 16 under, one clear of Collin Morikawa, who gets up-and-down for par from 80 yards at No. 2 after a wayward tee shot and two-putts for par at No. 3.
Shane Lowry gets up-and-down for birdie at the short par-4 fourth to move to 15 under, one back of Schauffele.
2:50 p.m.: Xander Schauffele doesn't look fazed by the pressure of chasing his first major title. He drains a 27-foot birdie at the opening hole, taking the solo lead at 16 under. He's one ahead of his playing partner Morikawa (who two-putted for par on No. 1) and Theegala, who is one group ahead.
2:40 p.m.: Sahith Theegala didn't waste any time in catching up. Trailing by one into the final round, he drains a 55-foot birdie at the 500-yard, par-4 first hole. He moves to 15 under, tied with 54-hole co-leaders Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, who have just teed off.