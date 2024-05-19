PGA Championship updates: Hovland, Schauffele dueling down stretch at Valhalla

3:15 p.m.: After a crafty up-and-down from the greenside bunker at the par-4 second, Xander Schauffele stuffs his tee shot to 7 feet at the par-3 third but can't convert. He stays 16 under, one clear of Collin Morikawa, who gets up-and-down for par from 80 yards at No. 2 after a wayward tee shot and two-putts for par at No. 3.