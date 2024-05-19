Xander Schauffele moves to No. 2 in FedExCup, OWGR after PGA Championship win
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
No one is catching Scottie Scheffler anytime soon, but Xander Schauffele’s victory in the PGA Championship shuffled the standings near the top of the FedExCup and Official World Golf Ranking.
Schauffele rose to a career-best No. 2 in the world ranking and remained second in the FedExCup standings Sunday, lessening the gap between him and Scheffler.
With the 750 points he earned Sunday, Schauffele now trails Scheffler by 1,417 points. Scheffler earned 191 points with his T8 finish at Valhalla Golf Club.
The fact that Schauffele was second in the FedExCup before picking up his first win of the season is a testament to his consistency in 2024. Schauffele had seven top-10s in 11 starts before arriving at Valhalla, including runners-up at THE PLAYERS and last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, where he was overtaken by Rory McIlroy in the final round.
Schauffele surpassed McIlroy in the world ranking with Sunday’s win, moving up one spot after his first major victory. Schauffele, who played his first PGA TOUR season in 2017, entered the top 10 in the OWGR in December 2018 and cracked the top 5 three years later. He became the world’s third-ranked player for the first time after finishing eighth at the Masters.