Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship gets underway Friday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow for the sixth Signature Event of the season.
Xander Schauffele extended his lead on Friday to four shots after a second-round 67. Schauffele now sits at 11-under heading into the weekend, four shots clear of his nearest competitors and former Wells Fargo Championship winners Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. McIlroy, who carded a bogey-free 68, managed to lose ground on Schauffele in his attempt at a fourth Wells Fargo title. Day, who won the event in 2018, carded a 4-under 67 on Friday that was highlighted by five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn. Sungjae Im and Taylor Moore sit in T4 at 6-under with some work to do on the weekend to catch Schauffele.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alert:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: Greatness Has a Home – The Wells Fargo Championship': Tune in this Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS for a look at the illustrious legacy of Quail Hollow Club with a focus on its two decades as the host venue for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship. Hosted by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, the show highlights the origins of Quail Hollow Club and relives pivotal moments on and off the golf course as one of the TOUR's premiere proving grounds for golf's biggest stars.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups (all times in ET)
SATURDAY
Main feed group
- 8:15 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
Marquee groups
- 9:10 a.m.: Tony Finau, Brian Harman
- 9:40 a.m.: Harris English, Viktor Hovland
Featured groups
- 8:25 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry
- 9 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)