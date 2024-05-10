Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Xander Schauffele extended his lead on Friday to four shots after a second-round 67. Schauffele now sits at 11-under heading into the weekend, four shots clear of his nearest competitors and former Wells Fargo Championship winners Rory McIlroy and Jason Day. McIlroy, who carded a bogey-free 68, managed to lose ground on Schauffele in his attempt at a fourth Wells Fargo title. Day, who won the event in 2018, carded a 4-under 67 on Friday that was highlighted by five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn. Sungjae Im and Taylor Moore sit in T4 at 6-under with some work to do on the weekend to catch Schauffele.