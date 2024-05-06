Joe Inman remembers lone win at Quail Hollow

When I finally arrived at the course, I found out who I would be playing with. In the 1970s, the way the TOUR did things was by grouping 1-3-5 and 2-4-6 together, meaning the leader went off as the last group, with the guy in third and the guy in fifth, while the player in second place played in the group ahead with the those in fourth and sixth, respectively. The idea was to split up the crowd so not all the fans were with the leader. I was in second place at the Kemper with 18 to play, so the tournament put me with Tom Weiskopf and Bob Murphy, in the second-to-last group.