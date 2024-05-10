Jason Day draws more attention with another unique Malbon look
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jason Day has three top 10s this season and is contention halfway through this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, but his play has not been the focus this year. It has been his wardrobe.
Day became Malbon Golf’s first ambassador this year, and while terms of the deal were not released, it seems that the streetwear company is getting its money's worth. Day’s polarizing outfits have been a source of constant publicity. Many are reminiscent of the baggy fits and cotton fabrics that were popular in the 1990s, which were not known as a bellwether era of golf fashion. Some love the vintage look while others seem to be aghast. The debate drives attention, though.
Friday at the Wells Fargo Championship did little to calm the rhetoric. Day wore baggy, crème-colored pants and a button-down, short-sleeved shirt that featured brown-and-white vertical stripes and a chest pocket. Day was at a loss for words when Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis asked him to describe the look.
Jason Day looks over an upcoming approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
“I honestly don’t know,” he said before calling it, “Late '90s, early 2000s Tiger on the bottom and Mr. (Ben) Hogan up top.” The baggy pants were reminiscent of what Woods wore early in his career, while the shirt looked like it came from middle of the 20th century.
Earlier this year, Day told PGATOUR.COM that the looser fit was something that appealed to him as he entered his late 30s.
“I’m just looking for a bit of change and this is it,” he said.
Day drew plenty of TV time Friday because he also was near the top of the leaderboard. Day, the 2018 Wells Fargo winner, shot 67 on Friday and, at 7-under 135, is tied with Rory McIlroy for second place. Xander Schauffele (64-67) was four shots ahead of the pair.
Day, who wore Nike and Adidas clothes for much of his career, said he has not tired of the constant inquiries into his clothing choices.
“It’s been nice to be able to wear some stuff that looks a little different to the norm out here,” Day told Golf Channel. “Whether you like it or not is totally your opinion.”
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.