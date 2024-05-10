Jason Day draws more attention with another unique Malbon look

Day became Malbon Golf’s first ambassador this year, and while terms of the deal were not released, it seems that the streetwear company is getting its money's worth. Day’s polarizing outfits have been a source of constant publicity. Many are reminiscent of the baggy fits and cotton fabrics that were popular in the 1990s, which were not known as a bellwether era of golf fashion. Some love the vintage look while others seem to be aghast. The debate drives attention, though.