Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Xander Schauffele paced the field by three strokes at 7-under after an eventful finish to his Round 1. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are among the three in a share for second at 4-under. Noren, the other golfer at 4-under, qualified for the event via the Aon Swing 5 after a T3 finish last week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. McIlroy is looking for his fourth title at the Wells Fargo with nine top-10s in 12 career starts.