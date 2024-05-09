Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship gets underway Friday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow for the sixth Signature Event of the season.
Xander Schauffele paced the field by three strokes at 7-under after an eventful finish to his Round 1. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are among the three in a share for second at 4-under. Noren, the other golfer at 4-under, qualified for the event via the Aon Swing 5 after a T3 finish last week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. McIlroy is looking for his fourth title at the Wells Fargo with nine top-10s in 12 career starts.
A daunting pack of seven golfers sit at 3-under headlined by Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Sungjae Im. Thomas won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017 but has just one top-10 finish at Quail Hollow in six career starts. Day won the Wells Fargo in 2018 but missed the cut in his two most recent starts.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alert:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: Greatness Has a Home – The Wells Fargo Championship': Tune in this Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS for a look at the illustrious legacy of Quail Hollow Club with a focus on its two decades as the host venue for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship. Hosted by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, the show highlights the origins of Quail Hollow Club and relives pivotal moments on and off the golf course as one of the TOUR's premiere proving grounds for golf's biggest stars.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 12-6 p.m. (1-7 p.m. Thursday)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups (all times in ET)
FRIDAY
Main Feed Group
- 11:33 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa (10th tee)
Marquee Groups
- 12:17 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele (1st tee)
- 12:28 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth (1st tee)
Featured Groups
- 11:22 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland (10th tee)
- 12:06 p.m.: Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay (1st tee)
Featured Holes
4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)