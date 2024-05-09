Return to longtime coach spurs Collin Morikawa’s run

“It was great with Mark, and Mark provided a lot of insight and just a lot of knowledge," Morikawa said Thursday. "But what I've learned about my game is by Thursday I just kind of have to get that all out of my head and sometimes that's hard when you have a certain swing thought. And that's what Rick knows how to do really, really well for me is just to be ready on Thursday on that first tee to just go and play golf.