THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 4 action from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway Sunday from TPC Craig Ranch.
Taylor Pendrith rode back-to-back eagles to an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Jake Knapp heading into the final round. Rookie Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace finished two off the pace at 17-under. Min Woo Lee lurks at 13-under along with Zach Johnson, who's celebrating his 500th TOUR start this week at THE CJ CUP.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Sunday
Marquee group
- 11:00 a.m. – Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy, Jorge Campillo
Featured groups
- 12:00p.m. – Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
- 12:00p.m. – Tom Kim, K.H. Lee, Harrison Endycott (10th tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)