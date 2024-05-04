PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 4 action from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gets underway Sunday from TPC Craig Ranch.

    Taylor Pendrith rode back-to-back eagles to an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Jake Knapp heading into the final round. Rookie Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace finished two off the pace at 17-under. Min Woo Lee lurks at 13-under along with Zach Johnson, who's celebrating his 500th TOUR start this week at THE CJ CUP.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the weekend action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS

    Sunday

    Marquee group

    • 11:00 a.m. – Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy, Jorge Campillo

    Featured groups

    • 12:00p.m. – Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
    • 12:00p.m. – Tom Kim, K.H. Lee, Harrison Endycott (10th tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Taylor Pendrith, chasing Presidents Cup berth, rides back-to-back eagles to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson lead

    Zach Johnson celebrates 500th TOUR start, in contention at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Kris Kim, 16, becomes youngest player to make cut on TOUR since 2015 at THE CJ CUP

    With shoulder on the mend, Taylor Pendrith pushes toward Presidents Cup bubble

    Jordan Spieth gets elbowed back into fairway, misses cut at hometown THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Purse breakdown: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.