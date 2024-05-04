Taylor Pendrith, chasing Presidents Cup berth, rides back-to-back eagles to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson lead
Written by Kevin Robbins @kdanielrobbins
McKINNEY, Texas — The third-round leader of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is well aware of the facts.
TPC Craig Ranch yields lots of birdies. Its scoring average of 68.9 ranked 50th of 58 courses on the PGA TOUR last season, right behind Detroit Golf Club and just ahead of Sea Island Golf Club. The field in 2023 made 2,021 birdies and very few mistakes. Jason Day won it at 23-under par.
Into this pressing situation steps Taylor Pendrith. The Canadian is winless in 73 starts on the PGA TOUR, but rounds of 64-67-63 put him at 19-under Saturday, a shot ahead of Jake Knapp and two of Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace. The race is on in the suburb of Dallas, where uncommonly cool and calm springtime conditions have meant making par is losing ground.
Pendrith dazzled early Saturday, making consecutive eagles on the gettable par-5 fifth hole and the short, bunker-necklaced par-4 sixth. He turned in 30, 6-under on a lovely afternoon that reminded Texans that May can still be pleasant. He stalled on the inward side, making only two birdies. He missed a 6-footer for birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.
“This is kind of a course (where) you can get on a run and make a lot of birdies,” Pendrith said, “and the guys behind me I'm sure were doing the same. Just got to keep the momentum going and try and make as many as you can.”
And there it is. The plan for Sunday is hardly complicated.
Taylor Pendrith draws in approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
Pendrith ranks 62nd on TOUR this year in birdie or better percentage, making 23 percent of his attempts. He ranks 108th in birdies overall. But the statistics don’t seem all that relevant this week for the 32-year-old from Richmond Hill, Canada, near Toronto.
Pendrith’s highest ranking this season in the Strokes Gained categories is 17th, in putting. This week, he ranks inside the top 10 in seven of them, from Off the Tee and Driving Distance (third) to Scrambling (a tie for ninth).
Been playing some nice golf the last few weeks, and it's nice to see it come together,” Pendrith said. “I think just stay patient and play my own game and don't get ahead of myself. Make as many birdies as you can, because I think it'll take a low one tomorrow.”
There is no doubt. There have been 38 eagles and 1,640 birdies at TPC Craig Ranch through 54 holes. Nine players are within five shots of Pendrith’s lead.
After winning this season for the first time at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Knapp said he expects to keep close watch Sunday on how other players are scoring. He said he’ll evaluate his strategy if he sees a lot of players posting low scores through the first nine holes — or if a lot of players aren’t.
“I'll kind of keep an eye on that,” Knapp said. “For the most part my game plan has been the same each and every day the first three days, so just going to go and try to execute again tomorrow.”
Jake Knapp sinks clutch closing birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
“Got a chance,” said Wallace, also a one-time winner.
He birdied the final two holes, after his only bogey on the par-4 16th. No one makes a move here with bogeys. Anyone does with two birdies.
“Needed that finish,” Wallace said. “Four back wouldn't have been nice, but two is manageable. Four is manageable around this golf course, but two is very much so manageable.”
Matt Wallace sticks tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
Pendrith noted his extra motivation this year to earn a spot on the Presidents Cup, scheduled to be played at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in his home country. Mike Weir is the International Team’s captain.
“Yeah, I haven't had the best of years so far, but it's a huge goal of mine, especially being in Canada,” said Pendrith, who played in his only Presidents Cup in 2022. “To get back to that stage would be amazing and even more special to be in my home country.”
Better make some birdies.