Tiger Woods, TaylorMade drop first release of Sun Day Red luxury apparel, accessories collection
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.– Sun Day Red, the athluxury brand from 15-time major champion and 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf, has launched its initial release of golf, training and lifestyle apparel and accessories.
The collection features a versatile array of men’s apparel and accessories that cater to individuals with an active lifestyle.
The first release, named “The Hunt,” previews colors that Woods will be wearing at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the upcoming PGA Championship in May. The bright colors and visuals reference Woods’ action-oriented playoff battle at the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Key pieces include the Training Dry Hoodie, which is versatile for the Florida heat and cold weather, and the 3D Lightweight Hoodie, which allows Woods to transition from on the course to high-profile events such as charity functions and late-night TV appearances, including his most recent appearance Tuesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Woods and TaylorMade first joined forces in 2017 with a multi-year equipment endorsement agreement, and Woods collaborated with TaylorMade’s industry-leading engineering team to develop the acclaimed P7TW irons before claiming a fifth green jacket at the Masters in 2019. Woods has also been instrumental in the development of TaylorMade’s Milled Grind wedge line with his custom “TW” grinds.
Both Woods and TaylorMade announced the creation of the standalone Sun Day Red brand in February, just ahead of The Genesis Invitational tournament.
“We have been eagerly awaiting this moment since our brand was first announced,” said Sun Day Red President Brad Blankinship. “We are excited for everyone to experience firsthand the exceptional quality of Sun Day Red apparel.”
“I am thrilled with the Sun Day Red apparel and accessories that we have put together,” said Woods. “Personally, I have loved wearing the products, and I am ready to see our brand proudly embraced all over the world.”
Sun Day Red eventually plans to broaden its product offering to include footwear, women and children’s lines.