PGA TOUR winner, beloved Masters analyst Peter Oosterhuis dies at age 75

Peter Oosterhuis was probably best known to U.S. sports fans as the longtime voice of the 17th hole at Augusta National during CBS’s annual coverage of the Masters. Golf fans, however, knew that “Oosty” was worth a listen because he could really play. The Englishman was a member of six consecutive Ryder Cup teams, first representing Great Britain and Ireland in 1971 and later competing alongside continental Europeans in the biennial tournament. Among the Americans Oosterhuis beat in singles are World Hall of Fame members Arnold Palmer, Johnny Miller and Gene Littler, and he defeated Palmer twice.