PGA TOUR winner, beloved Masters analyst Peter Oosterhuis dies at age 75
3 Min Read
Peter Oosterhuis made his PGA TOUR debut in 1971. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Tom Alter @PGATOUR
Peter Oosterhuis was probably best known to U.S. sports fans as the longtime voice of the 17th hole at Augusta National during CBS’s annual coverage of the Masters. Golf fans, however, knew that “Oosty” was worth a listen because he could really play. The Englishman was a member of six consecutive Ryder Cup teams, first representing Great Britain and Ireland in 1971 and later competing alongside continental Europeans in the biennial tournament. Among the Americans Oosterhuis beat in singles are World Hall of Fame members Arnold Palmer, Johnny Miller and Gene Littler, and he defeated Palmer twice.
Oosterhuis parlayed his stylish game and charming British accent into a long announcing career with several networks, including CBS, for more than 15 years following his playing career. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 to deal with the effects of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Oosterhuis passed away peacefully this morning, one day shy of what would have been his 76th birthday.
Born in London in 1948 as the country was rebuilding from World War II, Oosterhuis enjoyed a stellar amateur golf career; he became the first schoolboy to represent Great Britain & Ireland at the Walker Cup and was a member of the Eisenhower Trophy team. He turned professional in the late 1960s and won the 1969 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award on the DP World Tour. Oosterhuis dominated the Tour by winning the Harry Vardon Trophy as leading its Order of Merit in four consecutive seasons (1971-74).
Peter Oosterhuis at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent, England, in 1975. (Dennis Oulds/Getty Images)
After Oosterhuis won tournaments in Africa and Europe – including the national opens of France (twice, in 1973 and 1974) and Spain, seven DP World Tour titles and three on the Southern Africa Tour all told – he made his way to the States. He qualified for the PGA TOUR and played full time from 1975 to 1986.
Oosterhuis made his PGA TOUR debut at the 1971 Masters Tournament and eventually went on to play in 343 official tournaments. Oosterhuis is still tied for the all-time lead in Ryder Cup singles victories for either side with six.
Peter Oosterhuis posing with the 1979 European Ryder Cup team at the 23rd Ryder Cup in West Virginia. (Getty Images)
In 1981, Oosterhuis enjoyed his best PGA TOUR season as he finished 28th on the final money list. He had been a steady money-winner, with three runner-up finishes to his credit, before he broke through at the Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club outside Toronto. Trailing by three shots entering the final round, Oosterhuis fired a final-round 70 in difficult conditions to beat Jack Nicklaus, Bruce Lietzke and Andy North by one shot. The first-prize check of $76,500 was more than he had earned in any previous season.
“What a way to win after watching those big names come in and mine still staying up there on the leaderboard,” he said. “I am fortunate that the course is so tough. It allows no one to make a powerful finish.”
The following year, he finished runner-up for the second time at The Open Championship, falling to Gary Player by four shots at Royal Lytham and St. Anne’s. Oosterhuis never won again, though, and eventually explored other careers in the game.
From 1987 through 1993, Oosterhuis was the Director of Golf at Forsgate Country Club in Jamesburg, NJ and famed Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles. After working as the lead analyst for The Golf Channel’s incipient coverage of the DP World Tour, Oosty became a fixture on CBS’s broadcasting of the PGA TOUR, working the Masters from 1997 through 2014.
Peter Oosterhuis (middle) with Frank Nobilo (left) and Jim Kelly (right) at the 2004 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. (Chris Condon/PGA Tour)
Having moved with his second wife Ruth Ann to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he was a member at Quail Hollow Club, he retired from broadcasting following CBS’s coverage of the 2014 PGA Championship and later revealed he was battling with early-onset Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his wife, sons Rob and Rich, stepsons Byron and Matt and four grandchildren Peyton, Turner, Sutton and Lachlan.