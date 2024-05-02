Tiger Woods accepts special exemption into 124th U.S. Open
2 Min Read
Nine-time USGA champion to make his 23rd U.S. Open appearance at Pinehurst
Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption to play the 124th U.S. Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced Thursday.
Woods will make his 23rd start at the U.S. Open, third at Pinehurst No. 2 and first since 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club. It's the first time in Woods' career that he didn't qualify for the U.S. Open on his own merit. Woods' five-year major championship exemption for winning the 2019 Masters ran out earlier this year.
Woods, 48, has won the 2000, 2002 and 2008 U.S. Open Championships in addition to 12 other major championships and 82 total PGA TOUR victories in his Hall of Fame career. His nine USGA titles, matched only by Bobby Jones, include three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateurs (1991-1993) followed by three straight U.S. Amateurs (1994-1996) and an overall USGA match play record of 42-3.
“The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career,” said Woods. “I’m honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game.”
One of golf’s five Grand Slam winners, Woods’ incredible 15 major championship victories are second all-time to only Jack Nicklaus (18) and include three wins at The Open, four at the PGA Championship and five at the Masters. Most recently, he triumphed at Augusta National in 2019 to bookend an 11-year stretch between major championships.
“The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee.”
As an amateur, Woods was a member of the 1995 USA Walker Cup Team and 1994 USA World Amateur Team. A seven-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, he served as assistant captain for the 2016 matches, and he has competed in nine Presidents Cups, including as a playing captain in 2019.
The U.S. Open will be contested June 13-16 on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2, in the village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.