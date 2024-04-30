Tiger Woods to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday

Woods debuted the clothes in February at The Riviera Country Club, where he played 24 holes before withdrawing with the flu. He also played earlier this month at the Masters, where he set the record for most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National (24). Woods has not announced where he will make his next start but is expected to play the PGA Championship on May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Woods won the 2000 PGA at Valhalla.