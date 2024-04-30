Tiger Woods to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday
Tiger Woods is scheduled to appear on Tuesday’s edition of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," according to a post from the show’s X (formerly Twitter) account. The appearance comes a day before Woods’ Sun Day Red line is scheduled to launch. A promotional image for Woods’ appearance shows him wearing a T-shirt with "Sun Day Red" emblazoned across the chest.
Woods’ clothing line was announced in February at an event in Los Angeles before his appearance at The Genesis Invitational. Sun Day Red describes itself on its website as "a brand that promises to bring a new and elevated standard to performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion" with clothes that feature "never-before-seen patterns, fabrication and technical detailing intended to elevate all levels of play." The line is based around Woods’ trademark red, which he has worn on Sundays throughout his career.
"It started with mom," Woods said at the launch event. "Mom thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments. Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I've played as a professional I've worn red. It's just become synonymous with me."
Woods debuted the clothes in February at The Riviera Country Club, where he played 24 holes before withdrawing with the flu. He also played earlier this month at the Masters, where he set the record for most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National (24). Woods has not announced where he will make his next start but is expected to play the PGA Championship on May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Woods won the 2000 PGA at Valhalla.