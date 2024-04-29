Kipp Popert, Mike Browne share lead at G4D Tour at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kipp Popert is the No. 1-ranked player in the World Ranking 4 Golfers with Disability (WR4GD). (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Each shot 1-under 71 in inaugural event with PGA TOUR
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Englishmen Mike Browne and Kipp Popert both shot 1-under 71 and are tied for the lead after the first round of the G4D Tour at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Lachlan Wood of Australia was at even, a shot back, with Chris Biggins of the U.S., Juan Postigo of Spain, and Kurtis Barkley of Canada in a three-way tie at 2-over par (73), three back.
An initiative of the DP World Tour in partnership with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) and the Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour, which features small, elite fields, is in its third season of promoting inclusivity in the game in conjunction with DP World Tour events.
This week’s tournament, one of eight on the 2023-24 schedule, marks the first time a G4D Tour event is being played in conjunction with a PGA TOUR event, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
“It’s so good,” Popert said of TPC Craig Ranch, which will host this week’s PGA TOUR event starting Thursday. “I wish the cart paths were a bit closer to the fairway, less walking.” Popert laughed. “But the condition of the course is amazing. I’m really appreciative of the PGA TOUR for jumping on board and helping grow disability golf. It’s an untapped market.”
Added Browne, whose eagle at the 12th hole offset a double bogey at the fourth, “It’s such an honor to be a part of the inaugural PGA TOUR G4D event. It’s phenomenal. I don’t think I’ve ever played on greens that true and that fast.”
Browne plays with a prosthetic left leg that other golfers often don’t know is there if he’s wearing long pants. He initially broke it, but the leg deteriorated due to a bacterial infection, leading to amputation after some 30 operations. He’s a two-time winner on the G4D Tour.
Popert, who was born with cerebral palsy, has won three of his last five G4D starts, including most recently in Kenya in February, dating back to last year. He’s the No. 1-ranked player in the World Ranking 4 Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), while Browne is ranked seventh.
Both players saw Monday as the start of a new era for golfers with disabilities.
“The USGA jumped on board two years ago,” Popert said, “So we’ve got a U.S. Open. We’ve got The R&A that do a (Open Championship) the G4D Open, it’s called. So for the PGA TOUR to jump on board with the DP World Tour – for someone who grew up wanting to play on the TOUR, for the younger kids, 5, 6, 7 … there’s going to be opportunities for them to play golf for a living, and I think that’s just amazing because I think it’s deserved.”