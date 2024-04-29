Inside the field: G4D Tour at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Born with cerebral palsy, Popert is a high-profile advocate for the inclusive power of golf. Despite the physical challenges he has faced growing up and overcoming multiple surgeries, he has reached the summit of the game, thriving on the international stage. Having only first heard about the competitive opportunities open to talented golfers with a disability in 2019 through EDGA, formerly known as the European Disabled Golf Association, he has since won around the world, including on no fewer than nine occasions since the launch of the G4D Tour in 2022. An inspiration to many, he competed in The Amateur Championship – organized by The R&A – last summer and challenged himself in events alongside leading professionals. Won the U.S. Adaptive Open – established by the USGA – last summer and claimed further silverware on his most recent G4D Tour start in Kenya earlier this year.