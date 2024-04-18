7H AGO
Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 2 of the Corales Puntacana Championship gets underway Friday from Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Course. The Full-Field Additional Event is played alongside the RBC Heritage. Nicolai Højgaard headlines the field a week after his strong showing at the Masters.
Wesley Bryan holds a three-stroke lead with a 9-under 63 on Thursday. Charley Hoffman, Chan Kim and Parker Coody are among the five players in second at 6-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 8-10 a.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Special programming alerts:
- Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS