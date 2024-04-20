35M AGO
Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 4 of the Corales Puntacana Championship gets underway Sunday from Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Course. The Full-Field Additional Event is played alongside the RBC Heritage.
Wesley Bryan birdied the 18th to retake the solo lead in Punta Cana with a third-round 70. He leads by one over Kevin Tway. Seven-time TOUR winner Billy Horschel sits three back at 15-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR Originals: 'Chasing Tiger presented by Genesis' – In his decorated career, Tiger Woods has left his mark on the PGA TOUR record books. While celebrating the worthy challengers who hope to chase Tiger’s historic records, “PGA TOUR Originals: Chasing Tiger” pays tribute to how vast some of those record numbers truly are.
- Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS