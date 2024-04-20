PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 4 of the Corales Puntacana Championship gets underway Sunday from Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Course. The Full-Field Additional Event is played alongside the RBC Heritage.

    Wesley Bryan birdied the 18th to retake the solo lead in Punta Cana with a third-round 70. He leads by one over Kevin Tway. Seven-time TOUR winner Billy Horschel sits three back at 15-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Special programming alerts:

    • PGA TOUR Originals: 'Chasing Tiger presented by Genesis' – In his decorated career, Tiger Woods has left his mark on the PGA TOUR record books. While celebrating the worthy challengers who hope to chase Tiger’s historic records, “PGA TOUR Originals: Chasing Tiger” pays tribute to how vast some of those record numbers truly are.
      • Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS

    MUST READS

    Bryan birdies No. 18 to take one-stroke lead at Corales Puntacana Championship

    Monday qualifiers

    Inside the Field

    Purse breakdown

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.