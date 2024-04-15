Monday qualifiers: Corales Puntacana Championship

Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey in qualifying round ... This will mark his third TOUR start of 2024; he competed at The Genesis Invitational on the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches on a sponsor exemption ... Has made 34 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish to Will Zalatoris at The Ascendant presented by Blue in 2020 ... Harry Potter and Disney enthusiast who also enjoys basketball, snowboarding and hockey.