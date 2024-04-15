Monday qualifiers: Corales Puntacana Championship
3 Min Read
A pin flag is displayed during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at the Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Corales Puntacana Championship offered four spots in this week's field at Puntacana Resort & Club in the Dominican Republic via the Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier was contested April 8 at Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club in Plantation, Florida, with the four qualifiers advancing to compete at this week’s PGA TOUR Additional Event.
Thomas Longbella earned medalist honors with a bogey-free round of 9-under 62, with Ryan Celano finishing second thanks to a 7-under 64. Chase Johnson and Brandon Berry emerged from a 3-for-2 playoff (beating out Julian Suri) for the final two spots.
Click here for all scores from Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club.
Here's a capsule look at this week's Monday qualifiers:
Thomas Longbella
Age: 26
Hometown: Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Alma mater: University of Minnesota
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Best PGA TOUR finish: N/A
Notes: Made nine birdies in a bogey-free qualifying round to earn his second TOUR start ... Debuted on TOUR at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship, into which he also Monday qualified ... Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after advancing to PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage and finishing T101 ... Has made two Korn Ferry Tour starts this year, missing the cut at events in Argentina and Chile ... Competed on PGA TOUR Canada in 2022 and 2023, finishing 23rd and 33rd respectively on season-long standings.
Ryan Celano
Age: 29
Hometown: Naples, Florida
Alma mater: University of Florida
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made seven birdies in a bogey-free qualifying round to earn his first PGA TOUR start ... Has made just one career TOUR-sanctioned start, missing the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's 2022 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH ... Has caddied for Brett Quigley, Dudley Hart and T.J. Vogel at various junctures ... Has spent time on the Minor League Golf Tour and West Florida Golf Tour ... His dad is a longtime golf teaching professional.
Chase Johnson
Age: 28
Hometown: Barberton, Ohio
Alma mater: Kent State
PGA TOUR starts: 6
Cuts made: 3
Best PGA TOUR finish: 51st, 2024 The Genesis Invitational
Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey in qualifying round ... This will mark his third TOUR start of 2024; he competed at The Genesis Invitational on the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches on a sponsor exemption ... Has made 34 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish to Will Zalatoris at The Ascendant presented by Blue in 2020 ... Harry Potter and Disney enthusiast who also enjoys basketball, snowboarding and hockey.
Brandon Berry
Age: 25
Hometown: McClean, Virginia
Alma mater: Loyola University Maryland
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey in qualifying round, including six consecutive birdies around the turn ... Made his TOUR-sanctioned debut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in February, into which he also Monday qualified ... Holds a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from Loyola University Maryland ... Was named to the PING All-Northeast Region Team as a college junior in 2019-20.