Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 1 of the Corales Puntacana Championship gets underway Thursday from Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Course. The Full-Field Additional Event is played alongside the RBC Heritage. Nicolai Højgaard headlines the field a week after his strong showing at the Masters.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 8-10 a.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Special programming alerts:
- 'On the Range': The RBC Heritage will feature PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at Harbour Town Golf Links. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: 3:30-5 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel
- PGA TOUR Originals: 'Chasing Tiger presented by Genesis' – In his decorated career, Tiger Woods has left his mark on the PGA TOUR record books. While celebrating the worthy challengers who hope to chase Tiger’s historic records, “PGA TOUR Originals: Chasing Tiger” pays tribute to how vast some of those record numbers truly are.
- Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS