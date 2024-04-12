Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the next Additional Event on the 2024 TOUR schedule.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nico Echavarria
Nick Hardy
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor's exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
George McNeill
Jeff Overton
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Ricky Barnes
Wesley Bryan
Erik Compton
Joseph Deraney
Jason Dufner
Alex Fitzpatrick
Thriston Lawrence
D.A. Points
Nick Watney
Sponsor's exemption (designated)
Juan Jose Guerra
Guillermo Pumarol
Julio Santos
Hiram Silfa
PGA Club Professional Champion
Braden Shattuck
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Justin Hicks
Open qualifiers
Brandon Berry
Ryan Celano
Chase Johnson
Thomas Longbella
Past champion member
Joel Dahmen
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Chesson Hadley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Matti Schmid
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (Non-member)
Nicolai Højgaard
# Major medical extension
Lanto Griffin
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Peter Kuest
McClure Meissner
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chan Kim
Victor Perez
Jimmy Stanger
Alejandro Tosti
Ben Silverman
Max Greyserman
Joe Highsmith
Hayden Springer
Jacob Bridgeman
Rafael Campos
Parker Coody
Tom Whitney
Richard Hoey
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jorge Campillo
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
Trace Crowe
William Furr
Harrison Endycott
Roger Sloan
Pierceson Coody
Ryan McCormick
Paul Barjon
Raul Pereda
Patrick Fishburn
Josh Teater
Scott Gutschewski
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Philip Knowles
Reorder category - Cat. 37-44
Henrik Norlander
Patton Kizzire
Martin Trainer
Austin Cook
Kevin Chappell
Richy Werenski
James Hahn
Cody Gribble
Zecheng Dou
Kevin Tway
Tommy Gainey
Ryan Palmer
Austin Smotherman
Scott Piercy
Jim Herman
MJ Daffue
Paul Haley II
Sean O'Hair
Kyle Stanley
Sangmoon Bae
Brian Stuard
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Kramer Hickok
Adam Long
Jimmy Walker