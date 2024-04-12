PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the next Additional Event on the 2024 TOUR schedule.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Francesco Molinari

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Nick Hardy
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor's exemptions (members not otherwise exempt)
    George McNeill
    Jeff Overton

    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Ricky Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    Erik Compton
    Joseph Deraney
    Jason Dufner
    Alex Fitzpatrick
    Thriston Lawrence
    D.A. Points
    Nick Watney

    Sponsor's exemption (designated)
    Juan Jose Guerra
    Guillermo Pumarol
    Julio Santos
    Hiram Silfa

    PGA Club Professional Champion
    Braden Shattuck

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Justin Hicks

    Open qualifiers
    Brandon Berry
    Ryan Celano
    Chase Johnson
    Thomas Longbella

    Past champion member
    Joel Dahmen

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Chesson Hadley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Matti Schmid
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (Non-member)
    Nicolai Højgaard

    # Major medical extension
    Lanto Griffin
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Top 10 and ties from previous event
    Peter Kuest
    McClure Meissner

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Chan Kim
    Victor Perez
    Jimmy Stanger
    Alejandro Tosti
    Ben Silverman
    Max Greyserman
    Joe Highsmith
    Hayden Springer
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Rafael Campos
    Parker Coody
    Tom Whitney
    Richard Hoey
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Jorge Campillo
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    Trace Crowe
    William Furr
    Harrison Endycott
    Roger Sloan
    Pierceson Coody
    Ryan McCormick
    Paul Barjon
    Raul Pereda
    Patrick Fishburn
    Josh Teater
    Scott Gutschewski
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Philip Knowles

    Reorder category - Cat. 37-44
    Henrik Norlander
    Patton Kizzire
    Martin Trainer
    Austin Cook
    Kevin Chappell
    Richy Werenski
    James Hahn
    Cody Gribble
    Zecheng Dou
    Kevin Tway
    Tommy Gainey
    Ryan Palmer
    Austin Smotherman
    Scott Piercy
    Jim Herman
    MJ Daffue
    Paul Haley II
    Sean O'Hair
    Kyle Stanley
    Sangmoon Bae
    Brian Stuard

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Kramer Hickok
    Adam Long
    Jimmy Walker

