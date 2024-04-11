What is the cut at the Masters?
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the third tee box during the first round of Masters Tournament. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 36-hole cut at the Masters is different than any other major championship. The 89-man field will be cut to the low 50 and ties after 36 holes is completed.
Thursday’s first round was suspended due to darkness after the start of play was delayed more than two hours by morning storms. The second round is expected to begin on schedule at 8 a.m., however.
The cut was first instituted in 1957, 23 years after the Masters began. The field was cut to the low 40 and ties from 1957-61, but the cut changed the next year with the institution of the 10-shot rule. From 1962-2012, the field was cut to the low 44 and ties, as well as anyone within 10 strokes of the leader.
Over the following seven years, the 36-hole cut was expanded to the low 50 and ties, as well as anyone within 10 strokes of the leader. The 10-shot rule was done away with in 2020, however, and now the low 50 and ties qualify for the final 36 holes at the Masters.