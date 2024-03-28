'Rusty' Scottie Scheffler opens with 65 in Houston, eyes third straight TOUR win

Scheffler opened the Texas Children’s Houston Open in 5-under 65, playing bogey-free on a lengthy Memorial Park Golf Course, one back of Thursday’s early leader Taylor Moore who was joined later in the day by PGA TOUR rookie Wilson Furr. After saying Wednesday that he was “shaking off a little bit of rust,” Scheffler carded his 28th consecutive under-par round to start the season (the most on record), with plenty of room to spare.