Texas Children's Houston Open last stop before Masters top-50 cut off
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge sits at No. 57 in the Official World Golf Ranking heading into the Texas Children's Houston Open. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Written by Associated Press
The Texas Children's Houston Open is the final week for players to try to get into the Masters Tournament through the Official World Golf Ranking.
Byeong Hun An is a lock to stay in the top 50. He was No. 60 at the end of 2023 and then started the year finishing fourth at The Sentry and tied for second at the Sony Open in Hawaii to get inside the top 50. He secured his position in the top 50 with a tie for eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Everyone else in the top 50 — all the way to No. 54 — is already in the Masters through various other criteria, including four who won on the PGA TOUR this year.
The Masters currently has 86 players — that includes Tiger Woods, who has not played since February at The Genesis Invitational. He is expected to play, though Woods has not formally revealed his plans. He only has to register before teeing off.
The Masters field could reach as high as 90 players. An will get in through the OWGR, and a few players — no more than one will get in — have a chance to play their way into the top 50. The Texas Children's Houston Open and Valero Texas Open winners also get invitations.
Tom Hoge is at No. 57 and likely would need around third place in Houston to get in. Mackenzie Hughes (No. 63) and Alex Noren (No. 66) would need a runner-up finish to have any mathematical chance.
Among those on the bubble who chose not to play in Houston are Christiaan Bezuidenhout (No. 55) and Brendon Todd (No. 64).