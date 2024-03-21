Tiger Woods included on Masters field list
1 Min Read
Tiger Woods has been included on the field list for the 2024 Masters Tournament. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOURAmericas
Tiger Woods has been added to the Masters Tournament field list, a positive sign for his prospects of competing at Augusta National next month.
Woods, 48, has competed in 25 Masters, with five victories (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) – one back of Jack Nicklaus’ record of six green jackets. He also has made the cut in 23 consecutive starts at Augusta National, tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for most all-time.
Woods is included on the Masters website’s 2024 field list, which separates “past champions not playing.” Woods is listed among “2024 players.” This year’s Masters will be contested April 11-14.
Woods withdrew during the third round of last year’s Masters citing plantar fasciitis, and he underwent ankle surgery shortly thereafter. The 82-time TOUR winner returned to action at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship last fall, and he made his first TOUR start since surgery at The Genesis Invitational last month, opening with a 1-over 72 but withdrawing on the seventh hole of the second round.
“I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza. I am resting and feeling better,” Woods posted the next day on X.
Woods hasn’t made a TOUR start since withdrawing from The Genesis, but a tee time at Augusta National could be in the cards.
