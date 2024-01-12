PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place Friday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The first Full-Field Event of the season features PGA TOUR stars including Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala. Last week's winner Chris Kirk will look to sweep the PGA TOUR's Opening Drive and claim back-to-back victories.

    Cam Davis leads the Sony Open heading into Friday, sitting at 8-under after posting a first-round 62. Taylor Montgomery sits two back after carding a 64. Play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday at 6:08 p.m. local time (11:08 p.m. ET) with 22 players still remaining on the course.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday-Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: 3:30-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio: Friday-Saturday, 5-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)





    FEATURED GROUPS

    Friday

    • 12:50 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Zalatoris, Keegan Bradley
    • 1 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia (Pick up Brian Harman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose when morning groups finish)
    • Featured Hole (all day): No. 16 (par 4)

    MUST READS

    All the feels for Gary Woodland in competitive return at Sony Open in Hawaii

    After two surgeries, Tyler McCumber returns from two-year hiatus at Sony Open in Hawaii

    Opening Grid #7: Play our new game to celebrate start of 2024

    The First Look: Sony Open in Hawaii

    PGA TOUR
