1D AGO

How to watch Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the Grant Thornton Invitational begins Friday from Tiburón Golf Club and marks the first mixed-team co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and PGA TOUR since John Daly and Laura Davies won the final JCPenney Classic in 1999. A unique format will see 16 teams featuring global TOUR stars like Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day, plus some of the LPGA’s best like 2023 Player of the Year Lilia Vu, four-time 2023 winner Celine Boutier and rookie sensation Rose Zhang. It’s set to be a special week.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR
