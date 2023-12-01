Inside the Field: See which teams are facing off at the Grant Thornton Invitational
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The inagural Grant Thornton Invitational is set to debut Dec. 8-10, 2023, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, featuring a 32-player field evenly comprised of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals playing on 16 mixed teams that will compete for an equal purse of $4 million.
The tournament’s field includes 24 of the top 50 in the world from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour in a unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional competition will include Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format. More information on the format can be found here: Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament unveils three distinct formats for mixed-team play.
A full list of the 16 teams competing can be found below:
Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen
Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala
Charley Hull and Justin Rose
Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy
Lydia Ko and Jason Day
Céline Boutier and Harris English
Mel Reid and Russell Henley
Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge
Madelene Sagström and Ludvig Åberg
Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ
Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor
Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover