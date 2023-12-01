PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Inside the Field: See which teams are facing off at the Grant Thornton Invitational

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The inagural Grant Thornton Invitational is set to debut Dec. 8-10, 2023, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida, featuring a 32-player field evenly comprised of PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour professionals playing on 16 mixed teams that will compete for an equal purse of $4 million.

    The tournament’s field includes 24 of the top 50 in the world from the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour in a unique and exciting approach during the three-day professional competition will include Scramble, Foursomes and a Modified Four-Ball format. More information on the format can be found here: Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament unveils three distinct formats for mixed-team play.

    A full list of the 16 teams competing can be found below:

    Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
    Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
    Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen
    Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
    Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala
    Charley Hull and Justin Rose
    Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy
    Lydia Ko and Jason Day
    Céline Boutier and Harris English
    Mel Reid and Russell Henley
    Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge
    Madelene Sagström and Ludvig Åberg
    Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ
    Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor
    Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover

