The First Look: Inside the storylines for inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational

LPGA TOUR PGA TOUR NOTES

Madelene Sagström Ludvig Åberg Åberg will tee it up for the first time since his breakthough TOUR win at The RSM Classic. Åberg’s caddie Jack Clarke is engaged to Sagström, who had three top-10 finishes on the LPGA this season and played in the Solheim Cup as a captain’s pick.

Allisen Corpuz Cameron Champ Corpuz, a second-year LPGA member, notched five top 10s this season including a major triumph at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Champ had three top 10s this season.

Brooke Henderson Corey Conners The all-Canadian squad features Henderson, who won the LPGA’s 2023 season opener – the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – and Conners, the country’s top-ranked male golfer. Conners won the Valero Texas Open earlier in 2023. Henderson is the winningest Canadian golfer – on the LPGA

Lilia Vu Joel Dahmen Vu comes into the week after earning 2023 LPGA Player of the Year honors. She won four times this season including two majors. Dahmen, meanwhile, had five top 10s and finished 84th in the FedExCup.

Lydia Ko Jason Day This year, Day returned to the PGA TOUR winner’s circle for the first time since 2018 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and finished 28th in the FedExCup. Ko entered 2023 after a Player of the Year campaign the season prior. She is 11th in the world ranking.

Celine Boutier Harris English Like Vu, Boutier won four times on the LPGA this season including a major (Amundi Evian Championship). English, meanwhile, won this event’s previous iteration three times alongside partner Matt Kuchar along with two runner-up finishes.

Nelly Korda Tony Finau Last year, Korda paired with Denny McCarthy at this event’s previous iteration. This year, Korda – who had nine LPGA top 10s this year and won on the Ladies European Tour – is alongside Finau, who won twice on the PGA TOUR this season.

Lexi Thompson Rickie Fowler This year, Fowler returned to the TOUR winner’s circle for the first time since 2019 and returned to the Ryder Cup as well. Thompson nearly made the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA TOUR this fall and ended her LPGA season with three straight top 10s – her best results of the year.

Leona Maguire Lucas Glover Glover won back-to-back events on TOUR this fall including the FedEx St. Jude Championship to open the FedExCup Playoffs. Maguire, meanwhile, won the Meijer LPGA Classic and had six top 10s.

Mel Reid Russell Henley This will be Reid’s first start since she and wife Carly welcomed their son on Nov. 11. Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship and ended up 14th in the FedExCup standings.

Cheyenne Knight Tom Hoge Hoge returns to Tiburón as the “defending” champion this year, but with a new partner in Knight. Knight already has a win with a partner this year. She and Elizabeth Szokol won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA (its annual team event) in July.

Andrea Lee Billy Horschel Horschel finished runner-up at Tiburón in 2021 and had three top-10s on the PGA TOUR this season. Lee, meanwhile, had the same number of top 10s on the LPGA and made her Solheim Cup debut this fall.

Megan Khang Denny McCarthy McCarthy, who finished T5 alongside Nelly Korda last year at this event’s prior iteration, will now pair with Korda’s good friend Megan Khang. Khang captured her first LPGA title this summer at the CPKC Women’s Open and was a sparkplug on the American Solheim Cup team.

Charley Hull Justin Rose An all-English pairing. Rose won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, had five top 10s and was a leader on the winning European Ryder Cup team. Hull was part of the European Solheim Cup team that retained the cup, while she had an equal parts impressive and maddening four runner-up finishes in 2023.

Ruoning Yin Nick Taylor Yin made a big splash in her second year on the LPGA. At just 20, Yin won twice including the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and reached No. 1 in the world. Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open, becoming the first Canadian to win on home soil on the men’s side in 69 years. Yin’s current caddie used to work for Taylor, while the pair share a short-game coach.